RED LAKE – On December 21st, 2019 at approximately 11:48 pm, officers from the Red Lake & Ear Falls Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a motor vehicle collision (MVC) along Nungessor Road, within the Municipality of Red Lake.

While investigating the collision, the officer made a demand for an approved screening device breath sample. The driver failed, was placed under arrest for Operation While Impaired & returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation Christopher Thomas MARTIN, 21, of Edmonton, was charged with:

1x Operation while impaired – alcohol & drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

1x Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

MARTIN was released by way of Undertaking for Red Lake court on January 16th, 2019 at 9:00 am to answer the charges.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to driver’s licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly, don’t drink and drive.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.