NIPIGON – There is a freezing drizzle advisory for Superior East region in Northern Ontario.

Earlier today an accident has closed Highway 11.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy11 CLOSED in both directions between #Longlac and #Hearst due to a jackknifed tractor trailer. Reopening time unknown. ^ag pic.twitter.com/N4PLG5qU6u — OPPCommunicationsNWR (@OPP_COMM_NWR) December 25, 2019

5:29 AM EST Wednesday 25 December 2019

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Freezing drizzle this morning.

Freezing drizzle continues this morning across portions of northern Ontario. The freezing drizzle should become more patchy later this morning. Dense fog patches are also possible in some areas this morning.

Travel may be affected due to icy roads and reduced visibilities at times.