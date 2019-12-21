Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of Queen Street following reports of a firearm being discharged shortly after the noon hour on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

When officers arrived at the Pet-Tastic at the corner of Queen and High Streets they located a 25-year-old male who appeared to have been the victim of a recent assault.

Paramedics transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where he is now being treated for unknown injuries. The specific nature of these injuries is not known at this time.

As a result of the ongoing investigation police located and arrested a 33-year-old male suspect.

The victim and accused in this incident were known to each other.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit are now investigating the circumstances surrounding this assault, including reports that a firearm may have been used.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.