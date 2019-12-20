THUNDER BAY – Violet Durant celebrated in a big way this afternoon when she won $17,322.50 in this year’s Intercity Shopping Centre 50/50 Cash Draw. The draw was, once again, sold out with 10,000 tickets sold. Violet’s winning ticket number was 03533.

The other half of the proceeds from the draw will be directed to the Our Hearts At Home Cardiovascular Campaign to bring life- and limb-saving cardiovascular surgery to Northwestern Ontario. “Seeing someone’s face light up in excitement after winning this amount of cash is great, but it pales in comparison to the joy you feel when seeing your loved one come out of surgery,” said Meaghan Sharp, NextGen Cabinet, Our Hearts At Home Cardiovascular Campaign. “We want to make sure that we keep families here together at home when critical surgery is needed, and thanks to Intercity Shopping Centre and everyone who purchased tickets, we’re going to do just that.

In the draw’s incredible twenty-year history, $231,209.50 has been raised for local healthcare.

Stacey Ball, General Manager, Intercity Shopping Centre commented, “With each year that we’ve been a part of this draw, we’ve been proud to give back to provide better healthcare for our families and friends. This year, we’re especially honoured to join so many people in our community who are giving generously towards the new cardiovascular surgery program. It makes our hearts happy knowing that we can make a difference here at home.”

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation and Intercity Shopping Centre wish to thank all those who purchased tickets this year and thank the multiple volunteers who, once again, made this draw possible.