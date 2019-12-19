Dryden OPP Charge Two with Drug Trafficking

James Murray
Ontario Provincial Police Crime report

DRYDEN – A search warrant executed in Dryden by the Ontario Provincial Police has resulted in drug trafficking charges against a 35-year-old male and a 22-year-old female.

The OPP report that the search warrant was executed on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 at approximately 8:55 pm with officers from the Ontario Provincial Police Organized Crime Bureau, Community Street Crime Unit, Northwest Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Dryden Police Service, engaged at a residence located on Colonization Avenue in the City of Dryden.

Police say that “As a result of the search warrant police seized 62.41 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, 19 tablets of Morphine, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and $665.00 dollars in Canadian currency.

“The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $12.670 dollars”.

Shawn POLNY, 35 years old and Ashley SHINE, 22 years old; both of Dryden have been charged with:

1. CDSA 5(2) Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking- Methamphetamine

2. CDSA 5(2) Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking- Morphine

3. CC 354(1) (a) Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada

The accused’s have been released on a Promise to Appear/Undertaking and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on January 13, 2020, to start answering to the charges.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

