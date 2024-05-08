Police make child pornography arrest

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – An investigation by the Cyber Crime Unit has led to a 21-year-old facing child pornography charges.

The Thunder Bay Police Service received information earlier this year indicating that a local internet user had uploaded child sexual abuse material.

The investigation led to members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit executing a search warrant at an address on Woodlawn Avenue on Wednesday, May 8.

A suspect was located and arrested. Multiple electronic devices were seized.

Alan JUSTIN-GOMEZ, 21, has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Accessing Child Pornography.

JUSTIN-GOMEZ appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call Det.-Cst. Joel Manherz at (807) 684-1200 x 4115. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

Incident #: TB24012170