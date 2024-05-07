DRYDEN – WEATHER – Residents of Vermilion Bay and Dryden experience a cloudy morning with temperatures comfortably reaching double digits at 10.3°C. This report provides a comprehensive overview of today’s conditions at Dryden Airport and forecasts for the upcoming days, featuring both temperature changes and wind dynamics.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

As of 5:00 AM CDT at Dryden Airport, the temperature is a mild 10.3°C under cloudy skies. The barometric pressure is noted at 100.6 kPa. Humidity is at a moderate 52% with a dew point of 0.9°C, indicating relatively dry air. Winds are coming from the east at 13 km/h, gusting up to 28 km/h, and visibility stands at 16 kilometers.

Expected Conditions:

Today, Vermilion Bay and Dryden will start sunny, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind speeds will increase significantly, blowing from the east at 20 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h, escalating further to 40 km/h with gusts up to 70 km/h later in the morning. The high for today is expected to reach 20°C with a high UV index of 7, requiring sun protection during outdoor activities.

Tonight, the sky will turn partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Winds will shift to the southeast at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, but will decrease to 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h by the evening. The temperature will lower to a night-time low of 9°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

On Wednesday, May 8, the day will begin with cloudy skies, clearing in the morning. Winds from the northeast will blow at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h before becoming lighter. The high will be slightly cooler at 19°C, with the UV index remaining high at 6. The night will be clear with a low of 2°C.

Thursday, May 9, promises a sunny day with a high of 16°C. The night will remain clear with temperatures cooling to around 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

Given the variability in wind speeds and temperatures, layering remains the best approach. Start with a base layer and add a wind-resistant jacket, especially during gustier periods. Evening temperatures suggest the need for warmer attire as it cools down. Sunglasses and sunscreen are necessary during the day due to the high UV index.

Weather Trivia:

Dryden, located in the heart of northwestern Ontario, is known for its rapidly changing weather conditions, influenced by its inland location which can lead to significant variations in temperature and wind speeds within a single day.