Thunder Bay – Weather – The Sleeping Giant greets the Tuesday with a pleasant +6.4°C under partly cloudy skies, signalling a promising start for those heading out early.

A reminder to motorists that with spring, the bike lanes are opening, motorcycles are on the roads too. There are also many children learning how to ride their bikes and they need your help because in their excitement they might not see you first.

Our detailed forecast, utilizing data from Thunder Bay Airport, provides an overview of the weather conditions and anticipates changes over the next few days.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

As of 6:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, the temperature stands at 6.4°C. The barometric pressure is at 101.0 kPa and is showing a downward trend. Humidity is moderate at 68%, with a dew point of 0.9°C. The wind is coming from the east-northeast at 13 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers.

Expected Conditions:

Today will start sunny but will see a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon. Winds will pick up, coming from the east at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. The high for today is expected to reach 13°C with a high UV index of 7, necessitating adequate sun protection.

Tonight, the sky will turn cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Winds will remain from the east at 30 km/h but will become lighter after midnight. The overnight low will be around 7°C.

Wednesday and Thursday Forecast:

On Wednesday, May 8, the morning will be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers, but conditions will clear later in the morning. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h, becoming light towards late morning. The temperature will rise to a pleasant 16°C, with the UV index remaining high at 6. The night will be clear with a low of 3°C.

Thursday, May 9, promises a sunny day with a high of 14°C. The night will also be clear, with temperatures dropping to around 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

With a variable weather pattern, layering is essential—start with a light base and add a waterproof or water-resistant jacket for potential showers. A hat and sunscreen are advisable during the day due to the high UV index.

Weather Trivia:

Thunder Bay’s climate is influenced by both its northern latitude and its proximity to Lake Superior, leading to rapid weather changes and significant seasonal variations.