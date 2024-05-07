Kenora OPP Advisory: Avoid Highway 658 from Dalles Road and Coker Road

By
James Murray
-
5742
OPP Officer

KENORA – NEWS – ADVISORY: May 7 2024: Kenora OPP is advising the public to please avoid the area of #Hwy658 from Dalles Rd and Coker Rd in
Kenora due to a police investigation.

OPP state that there are currently no concerns for public safety at this time.

Developing…

