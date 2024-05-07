KENORA – NEWS – ADVISORY: May 7 2024: Kenora OPP is advising the public to please avoid the area of #Hwy658 from Dalles Rd and Coker Rd in

Kenora due to a police investigation.

OPP state that there are currently no concerns for public safety at this time.

UPDATE: ADVISORY: #KenoraOPP is advising to please continue to avoid the area of #Hwy658 from Dalles Rd and Coker Rd in #Kenora as the investigation continues. There are currently no concerns for public safety. Updates will be provided as they become available. ^nk — OPPCommunicationsNWR (@OPP_COMM_NWR) May 7, 2024

Developing…