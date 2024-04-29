THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On April 28th, 2024, Thunder Bay faced two significant impaired driving incidents that resulted in arrests and charges by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The first event unfolded early in the morning around 1:15 a.m. along Highway 61. Officers were called to a motor vehicle collision where they determined that one of the drivers, a 29-year-old male from Thunder Bay, had been under the influence of alcohol.

After failing further tests at the detachment, he was charged with impaired operation of a vehicle—both alcohol and drugs—and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. He has been released and is expected to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on June 7th, 2024.

Later that same day, at approximately 4:00 p.m., another call drew officers to a traffic hazard along Highway 17 in the Unincorporated Territory of Thunder Bay. A 39-year-old female driver from Regina, Saskatchewan was arrested after she was also found to be impaired by alcohol.

She faces similar charges and is slated for a court appearance in Thunder Bay on June 14th, 2024.

The OPP has reiterated its commitment to ensuring safety on Ontario’s roads, emphasizing the importance of community vigilance. Residents are encouraged to report any instances of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving by contacting 911 in emergencies or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 for non-emergencies.