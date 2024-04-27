Sault Ste. Marie – Weather – “It was a dark and stormy…. Saturday. Suddenly umbrellas and raincoats were the height of spring fashion across the Soo!

Sault Ste. Marie is under a special weather statement with significant rainfall expected throughout the weekend. Residents should stay aware as the weather could cause disruptions including flash floods and other hazards.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT at Sault Ste. Marie Airport, the weather is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 5.8°C. The humidity stands at 88%, and east winds are blowing at 16 km/h with gusts up to 35 km/h. The atmospheric pressure is falling, currently at 101.3 kPa, indicating incoming weather changes.

Expected Conditions

The rain will persist throughout the day, turning heavier this afternoon and evening with possible thunderstorms that could lead to higher localized rainfall totals. For today, up to 20 mm of rain is expected with similar amounts tonight as showers may continue with thunderstorms. The southeast winds shifting southwest will bring a temporary high of 17°C.

Sunday shows a promising start with mainly sunny skies in the morning, though cloudiness will increase by the afternoon. The winds will shift from northwest to east, with a high of 14°C and a very high UV index of 8. Clouds return at night with a 60% chance of showers.

Monday will continue with periods of rain and a high of 15°C, with more showers possible in the evening, maintaining a low around 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Prepare for the wet conditions with waterproof gear such as raincoats, boots, and umbrellas. Given the fluctuating temperatures and potential thunderstorms, layering clothes would be beneficial.

Weather Trivia

Sault Ste. Marie’s weather can vary dramatically, influenced by its position on the St. Marys River and proximity to Lake Superior, which contributes to its diverse weather patterns and precipitation levels.