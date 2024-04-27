Marathon – Weather – Just keep repeating, “April Showers bring May Flowers” – as the rain wets down the weekend.

Marathon and Schreiber are set for a wet and potentially disruptive weekend as significant rainfall is forecasted to sweep through the area.

The impending weather could lead to flash floods and other water-related hazards.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of early this Saturday morning, Marathon and Schreiber are experiencing steady rainfall. The conditions are expected to intensify, particularly this afternoon and evening, as the system continues to move through the region.

Expected Conditions

The rainfall is projected to continue throughout today, with the heaviest downpours forecasted for this afternoon into the evening. Total rainfall amounts from 20 to 45 mm are expected by Sunday morning, with potential for higher localized amounts during thunderstorms. The weather should start to clear up early Sunday morning, leading to a drier end to the weekend.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Due to the expected heavy rain and potential for thunderstorms, it is advisable to wear waterproof outerwear, including jackets and boots. Carrying an umbrella and wearing water-resistant accessories will be essential for anyone needing to venture outdoors.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the highest rainfall ever recorded in a single day in Ontario was 156.5 mm in Peterborough on July 15, 2004? This weekend’s forecast, while significant, pales in comparison to historical records but still poses a considerable impact on daily activities and local infrastructure.