Winnipeg Police make a significant arrest in the case of a fatal shooting on Manitoba Avenue

Content Advisory: Please be aware that this article discusses topics related to violence and trauma. Readers are advised to consider their well-being before engaging with this content.

WINNIPEG, MB — Winnipeg Police Service has updated the public on a major development in a homicide investigation following the distressing incident that occurred last month. As the community seeks closure, authorities have made a breakthrough in the case that has gripped the local area.

Incident Overview On March 16, 2024, at around 2:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue following reports of an individual in distress.

Upon arrival, North District General Patrol officers found an unresponsive adult male who had suffered from a gunshot wound. The victim was quickly transported to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced deceased. He was identified as 35-year-old Robert Clayton Smith.

Arrest and Investigation The ongoing investigation led by the Homicide Unit culminated in a significant development on April 23, 2024.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Maxim Dale Garneau, who was subsequently arrested at the Winnipeg Remand Centre for first-degree murder. Garneau is currently detained in custody.

This arrest is a critical step in the judicial process and reflects the dedicated efforts of Winnipeg’s law enforcement to address and resolve serious criminal cases.

Public Reminder The Winnipeg Police remind the public to report any information related to cases of violence or suspicious activities to authorities. Community cooperation is vital in preventing and solving crimes, ensuring safety and justice in the region.