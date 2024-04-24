TORONTO – NEWS – The TTC is adding extra service tonight to help fans get around the city safely as they cheer on the Maple Leafs in game three of the first-round playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.

With the excitement building for this crucial game, the TTC is ensuring that everyone can get to and from the action as efficiently as possible.

• Additional subway trains will be running on Line 1 Yonge-University and Line 2 Broadview-Danforth, ensuring that fans can easily travel to and from the game.

• Starting at 4 p.m., additional streetcars will operate on the 509 Harbourfront route, which connects at Union Station. This added service will provide fans with a convenient way to travel to and from Scotiabank Arena.

• There will also be additional TTC staff at Union Station and other key locations in the downtown core to assist customers, answer questions, and manage crowds, ensuring a smooth experience for all travellers.

• For those who prefer to take a bus, the 19 Bay, 72B Pape, and 121 Esplanade-River routes are reliable alternatives to and from Scotiabank Arena.

The TTC anticipates a high volume of fans cheering on the Leafs tonight and advises customers that some streets may be closed, necessitating potential route diversions.

To stay informed about any last-minute service changes, customers are encouraged to follow @TTCnotices on X for up-to-date information. Go Leafs Go!