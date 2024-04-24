OPP and Treaty Three Police Service collaborate to bring charges in a recent fatal incident

FORT FRANCES, ON — A collaborative effort between the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS) has resulted in a murder charge following a homicide in the Seine River First Nation.

Incident and Investigation Details On April 18, 2024, forensic specialists and investigators from the OPP, including the Forensic Identification Services, Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), and Northwest Region Crime Unit, were dispatched to assist the T3PS following the death of an individual.

The concerted investigative efforts led to the arrest of a suspect on charges of second-degree murder, as defined under section 231(7) of the Canadian Criminal Code.

Understanding Second-Degree Murder Under Canada’s Criminal Code, second-degree murder is defined as any intentional murder that is not premeditated or planned, nor committed in a particularly cruel manner, distinguishing it from first-degree murder.

This charge implies that the accused had the intention to kill, or to cause bodily harm that they knew could likely result in death, without any premeditation.

Legal Proceedings and Community Safety The accused has been remanded into custody, with a court appearance scheduled for May 7, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances. While the investigation continues under the guidance of the CIB, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, authorities have reassured the community that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Call to Action for the Public The police are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to come forward. Contacts for the OPP are available at 1-888-310-1122, and for those preferring to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477.