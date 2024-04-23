April 23, 2024: Mixed Precipitation Clears Up in Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Lake of the Woods

KENORA – WEATHER – It doesn’t feel much like spring this morning in the Kenora region. That however shouldn’t impact your mood today, take a moment, breathe and take an inventory of all that is good and work toward making it better.

Early this morning, residents around Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Lake of the Woods are experiencing light snow showers with near-freezing temperatures, observed at Kenora Airport. The day promises a quick transition from mixed weather conditions to clearer skies by the afternoon.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature : Near the freezing point at 0.2°C.

: Near the freezing point at 0.2°C. Wind : Northeastern winds at 20 km/h, gusting up to 39 km/h.

: Northeastern winds at 20 km/h, gusting up to 39 km/h. Barometric Pressure : 100.7 kPa, indicating a rising trend and improving weather conditions.

: 100.7 kPa, indicating a rising trend and improving weather conditions. Humidity : High at 89%, with a dew point of -1.4°C.

: High at 89%, with a dew point of -1.4°C. Visibility : Reduced to 8 km due to light snow showers.

: Reduced to 8 km due to light snow showers. Condition Summary: Light snow showers will shift to a few rain showers and flurries, eventually ceasing and leading to clearing skies later today.

Today’s Forecast The morning’s mixed precipitation will end shortly, giving way to clearer skies. Winds will remain strong from the northeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, but will become lighter by the afternoon. Today’s high will reach 6°C with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight’s Forecast The night will be clear with a low of minus 6°C. The calmer conditions will provide a stark contrast to the day’s earlier weather.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (Wednesday, April 24)

Day : Expect sunny skies throughout the day with light winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will climb to a pleasant high of 12°C, although the morning might start with a wind chill feeling as cold as minus 10°C.

: Expect sunny skies throughout the day with light winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will climb to a pleasant high of 12°C, although the morning might start with a wind chill feeling as cold as minus 10°C. Night: Conditions will remain clear with an overnight low of plus 3°C.

Extended Outlook (Thursday, April 25)

Day : Continued sunshine with temperatures further rising to a warm 16°C.

: Continued sunshine with temperatures further rising to a warm 16°C. Night: The weather will shift as cloud cover increases, bringing a 40% chance of showers and a mild low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations Residents should start the day with warm layers and windproof clothing to handle the early snow showers and gusty winds. As the day warms, lighter layers will become more appropriate. Don’t forget sunglasses for the sunny afternoon and following days.

Weather Trivia Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Lake of the Woods are known for their quick shifts in spring weather conditions, such as the rapid transition from snow to sun seen today, characteristic of the region’s dynamic climate.