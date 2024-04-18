THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The Special Weather Statement was ended earlier this morning. Skies will be clearing by later Thursday, but don’t put away the rain coat just yet as Friday will see more precipitation.

All of this spring weather is actually, after the overall low snow levels this past winter really important as groundwater levels are down.

Today is likely to be another day of “Don’t like the weather? Wait a minute!”.

In Thunder Bay, a brisk morning at Thunder Bay Airport ushers in a day of transitioning weather. From early morning rain to sunnier spells, the local climate is shifting towards a more varied pattern, promising a mix of precipitation and sunshine for the area.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay Airport reports mostly cloudy skies with a temperature hovering just below 1°C. With a humidity of 98%, the atmosphere is nearly saturated, indicating the presence of moisture that could lead to further precipitation.

Winds are light from the west-northwest at 4 km/h, and visibility stands clear at 24 kilometers. The pressure is rising, noted at 101.2 kPa.

Expected Conditions

Today began with periods of rain that are expected to clear early in the morning, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. There is a 40% chance of showers as the day progresses, with temperatures rising to a pleasant high of 12°C. The UV index is moderate at 4.

Tonight: The skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers or even flurries as temperatures drop to a low of plus 2°C.

Friday, April 19: The day will see a mix of sun and cloud. It will become cloudy in the morning with winds picking up from the northwest at 20 km/h later in the morning. The high will be cooler, around 7°C.

Night: Expect cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries and a chilly low of minus 2°C.

Saturday, April 20: A sunny day with a high of 7°C, cooling down to minus 2°C under clear night skies.

Sunday, April 21: Another sunny day, with temperatures climbing slightly higher to 9°C, followed by a clear and cold night with a low of minus 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

The fluctuating temperatures and possible precipitation call for versatile dressing. Consider layers that can be adjusted easily: a waterproof jacket and sturdy boots for the day, and warmer layers such as sweaters or fleece for the cooler evening.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay often experiences a rapid transition from winter to spring conditions, which can include sudden changes in weather such as from snow to rain, and fluctuating temperatures, all within the same day!