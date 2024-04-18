KENORA – WEATHER – There is still a little, although very little gasp of “Old Man Winter” trying to strain through over the next two days in the Lake of the Woods region.

Kenora may see snow again, which while it sounds worse than it is, the woodlands need the moisture. While the ground is still frozen, the rain is still welcomed.

In the early hours at Kenora Airport, a crisp and mainly clear morning sets the stage for an evolving weather pattern over the Lake of the Woods region. Despite clear skies initially, residents and visitors should brace for a mixed bag of precipitation ranging from flurries to rain as the day progresses.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT, the temperature near Kenora Airport teeters just below freezing at -0.1°C with high humidity at 94%, indicating a moist air mass in the area. Dew points are also low at -0.9°C. Winds are from the south-southwest at 12 km/h, contributing to a wind chill of -4, which makes it feel considerably colder than the actual temperature. Visibility is excellent at 32 kilometers, although the barometric pressure is falling, currently at 100.8 kPa.

Expected Conditions

Today, the clear morning will give way to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries through early afternoon. By the afternoon, periods of rain are expected to set in. Winds will shift from southwest at 20 km/h to lighter breezes later in the morning. The day’s high will reach up to 6°C, though the UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight: Transitioning from rain to mixed precipitation, the weather will turn to snow near midnight. Winds will pick up from the northwest at 20 km/h, dropping the temperature to minus 3°C and a wind chill nearing minus 9 overnight.

Friday, April 19: Snow will continue throughout the day with consistent northwest winds at 20 km/h. The high will barely edge above freezing at plus 2°C, with morning wind chills making it feel as cold as minus 9.

Night: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries will persist, as temperatures plunge further to a low of minus 6°C.

Saturday, April 20: A sunny respite will finally emerge, with a high of 7°C and clear conditions continuing into the night, where temperatures will again dip to minus 3°C.

Sunday, April 21: The sunny trend extends with a warmer high of 10°C, closing the night clear with a low of minus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With fluctuating and often freezing temperatures accompanied by varied precipitation, dressing in warm, layered clothing is essential. Ensure to include a waterproof outer layer and consider thermal wear to combat the wind chills, particularly in the early mornings and evenings.

Weather Trivia

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods area are known for their rapid and dramatic weather changes, a typical feature in this northern region, which can transition from clear skies to stormy conditions within hours, challenging even the most seasoned weather forecasters!