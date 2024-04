Assault with a Weapon Investigation – Arrests: C24-82393

WINNIPEG – NEWS – On April 15, 2024, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Downtown General Patrol officers responded to a Winnipeg hospital regarding a 56-year-old male who had been shot.

The investigation revealed that the victim had attended an address in the 800 block of William Avenue earlier that night to see a friend. After knocking, the victim was shot through the door, resulting in a serious upper-body injury. The victim fled and attended to hospital, at which time police became aware of the incident.

Tactical Support Team members responded to the 800 block of William Avenue when a male and female suspect exited and were taken into custody. A third suspect, an adult male, remained inside the residence for some time; however, he was safely taken into custody.

The investigation continued by members of the Major Crimes Unit.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at the address, where a modified rifle and magazine with ammunition were located and seized.

Addison Jay LAROQUE, 25, has been charged with the following:

– Discharge a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm with Intent

– Assault with a Weapon

– Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

– Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regs

– Fail to Comply with Condition of Release Order x 7

– Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Probation Order x 2

– Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Peyton GOTT, 23, has been charged with the following:

– Discharge a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm with Intent

– Assault with a Weapon

– Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

– Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regs

– Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Probation Order x 2

– Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Summer YOUNG, 20, has been charged with the following:

– Discharge a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm with Intent

– Assault with a Weapon

– Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

– Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regs

– Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

All three were detained in custody.