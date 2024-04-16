THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Mackenzie BOUCHER-LEGARDE, who has been reported missing since the morning of April 14. Last seen in the vicinity of the 1300 block of Neebing Avenue, the community is urged to come forward with any information that could aid in her safe return.

Details of Disappearance: Mackenzie, a local teenager, was last observed early Sunday. Concerns about her whereabouts have intensified as family and friends have not had any contact since her disappearance.

Description of Mackenzie BOUCHER-LEGARDE: She is an Indigenous female, about 5’6″ tall with a slim build. Mackenzie has distinct reddish-brown hair, typically styled in a bun, which may also be worn wavy and down to her shoulders. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black hoodie, grey pants, and black running shoes.

How to Help: The Thunder Bay Police urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward. You can contact the police directly at (807) 684-1200. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.