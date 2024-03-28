THUNDER BAY – LIVING – As we navigate the challenges of keeping grocery bills within a reasonable range amidst rising prices and shrinking package sizes, our weekly Flyer Frenzy is here to guide Thunder Bay shoppers through the maze of deals that promise significant savings without compromising on quality.

From essential staples to premium meats and seasonal produce, we’ve scanned through the local grocery flyers to bring you the best deals from Freshco, Metro Foods, Giant Tiger, Safeway, and Walmart.

Freshco Finds: Quality Meats and Essentials at Bargain Prices

Eye of Round Roast Beef is just $3.97 per pound, a meaty deal for family dinners. Seafood Special: Atlantic salmon, previously frozen, at a cool $9.97 per pound.

Green Giant Frozen Vegetables, mix and match, 2 for $6.50. Pantry Picks: Stock up on Barilla Pasta at $1.88 for a 410gm box and grab Pillsbury Crescent Rolls for $1.97 each.

Metro Marvels: Top Deals on Premium Meats and Groceries

Pork and Prime Rib Promos: Fresh Pork Back Ribs at $2.99 per pound and Prime Rib Roast at $7.88 per pound.

Fresh Lamb leg shank is a steal at $4.99 per pound. Grocery Gems: McCain frozen French fries for $2.99 and Primo Spaghetti sauce at $2.49.

Giant Tiger Treasures: Exclusive Discounts on Comfort Foods

Ham Heaven: Smokehouse 1.5 kg ham is a festive offer at $9.97, with a limit of three.

Super Cinnamon apple pie and Laurie’s Cabbage rolls at just $5.97. Breakfast Basics: Carver’s Bacon for $2.77 and Wonder Bread at $2.50 a loaf.

Safeway Specials: Unbeatable Prices on Fresh Produce and More

Asparagus at $1.77 per pound and strawberries for $4.99 a clamshell. Meat Deals: Fresh boneless Top Sirloin and Prime Rib capless roast at family-friendly prices.

Fresh boneless Top Sirloin and Prime Rib capless roast at family-friendly prices. Dairy and Frozen Finds: Natrel Lactose-Free milk at $4.88 and Swanson Hungry Man dinners for $4.99.

Walmart Wonders: Stock Up on Groceries Without Breaking the Bank

Breyer’s Ice Cream at $2.76 and McCain Superfries for $2.87. Pantry Perks: Stovetop Stuffing at $1.27 and Rustica frozen pizza for those quick dinner fixes.

As always, our advice to Thunder Bay shoppers is to plan your grocery trips with a list and menu in mind, ensuring you make the most of these deals without unnecessary expenditure. Happy shopping, and may your carts be as full as your wallets allow!