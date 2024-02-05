LONDON – INTERNATIONAL NEWS – King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. In a statement from Buckingham Palace:

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer”.

The Palace expressed that King Charles remains upbeat about his prognosis and is eager to resume his full royal duties at the earliest opportunity. As a result of his treatment, the King will scale back his public appearances, and it is anticipated that other prominent members of the Royal Family will fulfill engagements on his behalf during his recovery period.

Details regarding the cancer’s stage or further prognostic information have not been made public. Following his return to London from Sandringham, the 75-year-old monarch began outpatient treatment. While his public presence will be limited, King Charles intends to maintain his duties as head of state, which include non-public engagements and administrative responsibilities.

In the event that the head of state is unable to perform official functions, the constitution provides for “counsellors of state” to step in. Currently, this group comprises Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward, with non-working royals Prince Harry and Prince Andrew not included in this contingency plan.

Prince William had also taken a brief hiatus from public duties to support his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, during her recovery from “abdominal surgery.” It has been announced that he will resume his royal responsibilities later this week.

Amidst this health news, the Duke of Sussex has been in communication with the King and plans to visit the UK to spend time with his father in the coming days.