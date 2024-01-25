Current Conditions in Wasaho Cree Nation

As of 7:00 AM EST on Thursday, January 25, 2024, Wasaho Cree Nation, located near Fort Severn Airport, is experiencing partly cloudy skies with extreme cold temperatures. The mercury reads a freezing -30.1°C. The barometric pressure is at 102.5 kPa. Humidity stands at 76%, reflecting the dry, cold air. A south wind is blowing at 9 km/h, significantly increasing the chill factor with a wind chill of -39°C. Visibility is fairly good at 16 km, despite the frigid conditions.

Forecast for Thursday, January 25

Today’s weather in Wasaho Cree Nation will see increasing cloudiness with a 30% chance of flurries in the afternoon. The wind will shift to the south at 30 km/h in the morning before becoming lighter in the afternoon. The high is expected to reach -12°C, but with a wind chill of -43°C in the morning and -18°C in the afternoon, there is a risk of frostbite within minutes. Tonight, the forecast predicts cloudy conditions with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -16°C. The wind chill will make it feel like -16°C in the evening and -21°C overnight.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With such extreme cold, it is crucial to dress in heavy, insulated clothing. Layering is key, along with a wind-resistant outer layer. Cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite, and wear thermal undergarments, a heavy coat, insulated boots, gloves, and a hat or balaclava.

Friday, January 26 Forecast

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of -5°C. The wind chill in the morning will feel like -22°C and -11°C in the afternoon. Nighttime will bring periods of snow with a low of -16°C.

Weather Trivia

Wasaho Cree Nation, located in the far north of Ontario, experiences some of the most severe winter conditions in the province, with temperatures often plunging to extreme lows.