Current Weather and Freezing Drizzle Advisory

The latest weather observation from Kenora Airport at 6:28 PM CST on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, shows light freezing drizzle with a temperature of -2.7°C. The barometric pressure is at 101.8 kPa, with a rising tendency.

The humidity level is extremely high at 98%, contributing to the formation of freezing drizzle. The wind is coming from the south-southwest at 6 km/h, leading to a wind chill of -5°C.

Visibility is reduced to 4 km due to the drizzle.

Freezing Drizzle Advisory

A Freezing Drizzle Advisory remains in effect, with areas of freezing drizzle expected or occurring. The primary hazard is ice accretion from freezing drizzle, making surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots icy and slippery. The advisory warns of the potential for thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. The freezing drizzle is forecasted to continue this evening through tonight.

Forecast for Thursday, January 25

Thursday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind will be up to 15 km/h with a high of 0°C. Wind chill factors will be -6°C in the morning. The night will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries early in the evening and a risk of freezing drizzle, with the temperature dropping to -5°C.

Wardrobe and Safety Suggestions

Due to the freezing drizzle, it’s advisable to wear insulated, waterproof clothing. Ensure you have good traction on your footwear to handle icy conditions. Caution is highly recommended when walking or driving.

Friday, January 26 Forecast

Friday will be cloudy with a high of +1°C, and the night will remain cloudy with a low of -6°C, indicating a continuation of overcast conditions.

Weather Trivia

Kenora, located in northwestern Ontario, often experiences unique weather phenomena like freezing drizzle due to its geographical location, which includes proximity to the Lake of the Woods.