Current Conditions and Freezing Drizzle Advisory

As of 6:29 PM CST on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Dryden and Vermilion Bay, near Dryden Airport, are experiencing light freezing rain with a temperature of -1.7°C.

The barometric pressure is at 101.8 kPa. The humidity is extremely high at 98%, contributing to the freezing drizzle conditions.

Winds from the west at 8 km/h create a wind chill of -5°C, and visibility is reduced to 3 km due to the freezing rain.

A Freezing Drizzle Advisory is in effect, warning of areas of freezing drizzle expected or occurring. The main hazard is ice accretion, which can make surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots icy and slippery. The advisory highlights the potential for thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. The freezing drizzle is expected to continue this evening through tonight, and residents are advised to take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Check Highway Conditions Before Travelling

There have been Closures on Highway 17 due to weather conditions and collisions. As of 7:00 EST the linked report was accurate. Check with 511 for updates.

Forecast for Thursday, January 25

Thursday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind will be up to 15 km/h with a high of 0°C, and the wind chill factor will make it feel like -5°C in the morning. The night will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries early in the evening and a risk of freezing drizzle. The temperature will drop to -6°C, with a wind chill of -3°C in the evening and -8°C overnight.

Wardrobe and Safety Suggestions

Due to the freezing drizzle, it’s important to wear insulated, waterproof clothing. Footwear with good traction is essential for navigating slippery surfaces. Caution is highly recommended when walking or driving.

Friday, January 26 Forecast

Friday will be cloudy with a high of +1°C, and the night will remain cloudy with a low of -4°C, indicating continued overcast conditions.

Weather Trivia

Dryden and Vermilion Bay, located in northwestern Ontario, are known for their challenging winter weather, including phenomena like freezing drizzle, which can create hazardous conditions.