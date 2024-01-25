Current Weather Conditions in Fort Frances

As of 6:00 AM CST on Thursday, January 25, 2024, Fort Frances is experiencing cold and calm conditions. The temperature stands at -2°C, with the barometer reading 102 kPa and showing a falling tendency, hinting at changing weather patterns. The humidity is very high at 97%, contributing to the chilly atmosphere. The winds are calm, providing some respite from the biting cold.

Forecast for Thursday, January 25

The day in Fort Frances is set to be cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind will be light, up to 15 km/h. Despite the relatively calm wind, the high temperature will hover around 0°C, with a wind chill making it feel like -5°C this morning. The UV index is expected to be low at 1.

For tonight, the cloudy conditions will persist. There’s a 30% chance of flurries early in the evening, accompanied by a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind will remain light, and the temperature will drop to a low of -4°C, with a wind chill near -6°C.

Wardrobe and Safety Suggestions

Given the cold temperatures and potential for freezing drizzle, it’s important to dress warmly in insulated, waterproof clothing. Good traction on footwear is essential to navigate icy conditions. Despite calm winds, the high humidity and low temperatures call for extra layers to stay comfortable.

Friday, January 26 Forecast

Friday will be cloudy, with the wind staying light at up to 15 km/h. The high is expected to be a bit warmer at +2°C, but the morning wind chill will still feel like -6°C. The UV index remains low at 1. The night will continue to be cloudy with a low of -2°C.

Weather Trivia

Fort Frances, known for its unique location near the Rainy River and the international border with the United States, experiences diverse weather conditions, particularly in winter, when freezing drizzle and fluctuating temperatures are common.