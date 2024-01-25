Current Conditions and Outlook for Thunder Bay

Weather Today – Light Snow with Rising Barometric Pressure

Thunder Bay greets the day with light snow and a temperature hovering around -1.6°C. The barometric pressure is on the rise, currently standing at 102.1 kPa, indicating a gradual shift in the weather pattern. Humidity is high at 98%, adding to the chill in the air. The wind is gentle, blowing from the southwest at a speed of 3 km/h. Despite the light snow, visibility remains moderate at 2 km. Residents should dress warmly, with a focus on waterproof and insulated clothing to combat the chilly and damp conditions.

Forecast for Tonight – Cloudy and Calm

As the day progresses into night, the skies over Thunder Bay will remain cloudy. The wind will persist at a mild pace, around 15 km/h, offering a calm evening. The temperature is expected to dip slightly to -2°C, with a wind chill factor making it feel like -4°C. It’s a perfect evening for a warm jacket and perhaps a scarf to keep comfortable outdoors.

Tomorrow’s Outlook – Cloudy with Steady Temperatures

Friday promises to be a day of consistent cloud cover with the temperature peaking at 2°C. The wind will continue its gentle course at up to 15 km/h. The morning might feel colder with a wind chill of -4°C, so it’s advisable to dress in layers for the day. By night, the temperature is expected to fall to -6°C, and the clouds will give way to clearer periods. An ideal day for outdoor activities, provided you’re dressed for the occasion with warm layers and comfortable footwear.

Intriguing Weather Trivia for Thunder Bay

Did you know that Thunder Bay has experienced some of Canada’s most extreme temperature fluctuations? The city has recorded temperatures as high as 37.8°C in the summer and as low as -40.0°C in the winter, showcasing the dramatic range of Canada’s climate. This variation underlines the importance of being prepared for a wide range of weather conditions, particularly in transitional seasons.