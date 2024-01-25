Current Weather in Sachigo Lake

The latest weather observation from Big Trout Lake Airport near Sachigo Lake at 6:00 AM CST on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, reports cloudy conditions. The temperature is a bitter -26.6°C, and the dew point sits at -29.5°C, indicating extremely dry air.

The barometric pressure is high at 103.4 kPa. Humidity is recorded at 76%, contributing to the frosty atmosphere.

A light south-southwest wind is blowing at 11 km/h, creating a severe wind chill of -36°C. Visibility is decent at 16 km, but the extreme cold demands caution.

Forecast for Thursday, January 25

Thursday in Sachigo Lake is expected to be cloudy with a high of -5°C. The evening will continue to be cloudy with temperatures dipping to a low of -9°C. The consistent cloud cover suggests a cold, overcast day.

Wardrobe Suggestions

In these harsh winter conditions, residents and visitors should wear heavy insulated clothing, including thermal layers, a thick coat, insulated boots, gloves, and a hat or balaclava. Frostbite can occur in minutes, so covering exposed skin is critical.

Friday, January 26 Forecast

Friday’s forecast indicates cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of -3°C. The night will bring a 60% chance of flurries and a colder low of -13°C, suggesting a likelihood of light snow.

Weather Trivia

Sachigo Lake, known for its extremely cold winters, often experiences temperatures that can plummet dramatically, making it one of the coldest regions in Ontario.