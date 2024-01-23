Flurry-Filled Day and Freezing Drizzle Ahead for Thunder Bay

A Closer Look at Today’s Weather

Chilly Day with Flurries

Thunder Bay is experiencing a cloudy day with a 70% chance of flurries. There’s a risk of freezing drizzle this afternoon. Winds are blowing up to 15 km/h, and the high is expected to reach -4°C. However, the wind chill will be -19°C in the morning and -8°C in the afternoon. The UV index is low at 1.

Tonight’s Forecast

The evening will continue to be cloudy with a 70% chance of flurries, changing to a 30% chance near midnight. There’s also a risk of freezing drizzle throughout the evening and overnight. The wind will continue at up to 15 km/h, and the low is expected to be -7°C, with a wind chill near -10°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather (Wednesday, 24 January)

Wednesday in Thunder Bay is forecasted to be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning flurries and early morning risk of freezing drizzle. The wind will blow up to 15 km/h, with a high of +2°C and a morning wind chill of -9°C. The night will see cloudy skies with a low of -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

It’s important to dress warmly in layers, with a focus on waterproof and insulated clothing to handle the flurries and potential freezing drizzle.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay has a rich history of varied winter weather, often experiencing quick shifts in temperature and precipitation.