Seeing how things across several industries and niches have taken a positive turn is amazing. Moreover, the positive growth of a few business owners and professionals has created more momentum for sectors. It is thus imperative to put more light upon a business that, since its establishment, has been impacting lives. We are talking about Own Boss Supply Co, a one-of-a-kind apparel company in Michigan.

How is Own Boss Supply Co. making so much noise, you wonder? Well, the apparel company based in Wixom, Michigan, has been assisting people in launching their businesses and enterprises. It was founded by Christopher Bluga and Frank Lacaria, two young business minds who believed in their visions and decided to join hands to chart a success story for themselves and, most importantly, for others through their company.

Both these business owners are in their twenties and still have been able to amplify their benevolent visions through their unique apparel company. The youngster, Christopher Bluga, who resides in Novi, Michigan, and is a graduate of Ferris State University with a degree in Automotive Management, decided to return to a kitchen and bathroom remodeling job. On the other hand, Frank Lacaria had started early as a businessman after finishing school, starting a company that cut concrete, among many other things.

Starting everything from scratch, Frank Lacaria established Own Boss Supply Co from his parent’s basement in November 2020. However, the pandemic changed many things for him and the apparel business. The business was tremendously affected, and Christopher and Frank had to shift their visions in order to keep the business sailing through the tricky waters.

Own Boss Supply Co sells t-shirts, coats, hoodies, and accessories but gives away trucks, trailers, and piece of machinery every 6-8 weeks. Customers can purchase goods from the website; every dollar spent qualifies them to win the giveaway items. This way, they have been helping people in creating their enterprises.