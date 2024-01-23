Thunder Bay Police Seek Help: Locating Missing Youth

The Thunder Bay community faces a concerning situation as the Thunder Bay Police Service has issued an urgent call for assistance in locating 21-year-old Carleen Hartley, who has been reported missing. The police are intensifying their efforts and reaching out to the public for any leads that could assist in finding Carleen.

Last Seen Near McIntosh Street: Carleen’s Description

Carleen was last observed on January 20, 2024, in the vicinity of the 500 block of McIntosh Street. Reports suggest she was heading towards Intercity Mall at the time of her disappearance. The alert was raised on January 23, 2024, following her failure to return home or contact family or friends, which is described as unusual behavior for her.

Carleen Hartley, an Indigenous female, stands at 5’3″ with a thin build. She has long brown hair and brown eyes, and a noticeable butterfly tattoo on her forearm. When last seen, she was wearing a black Timberland sweater, a white jacket, grey sweatpants, and white Nike Air Jordan shoes. At present, there is no available photo of Carleen to aid in the search.

Community Assistance Vital: Contact Information for Leads

The Thunder Bay Police urge anyone with information about Carleen’s whereabouts to come forward. Community involvement can often play a crucial role in resolving such cases. If you have seen Carleen or have any information, please contact the police at (807) 684-1200. For those wishing to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.