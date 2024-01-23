Today’s Weather: A Mix of Cloud and Flurries

Bracing for the Cold

The morning in Dryden and Vermilion Bay started off cloudy with a temperature of -13°C and a wind chill of -18°C, due to winds from the east at 8 km/h. The barometric pressure was recorded at 103.0 kPa.

Forecast for Today and Tonight

The day is expected to remain mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon flurries. The temperature is forecasted to reach a high of -5°C. The wind chill is expected to be -24°C in the morning and -10°C in the afternoon due to the wind blowing up to 15 km/h.

Tonight, the area will see cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will become south at 20 km/h after midnight, with the temperature holding steady near -4°C and a wind chill near -11°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather (Wednesday, 24 January)

Wednesday’s forecast predicts cloudy conditions with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind will be southwest at 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. The temperature is expected to remain steady near -2°C, with a wind chill of -9°C in the morning and -3°C in the afternoon. The night will be cloudy with a low of -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Residents should dress warmly, with layers, gloves, hats, and insulated boots, especially considering the wind chill and risk of freezing drizzle.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Dryden has experienced extreme cold temperatures in the past, with records showing lows reaching -33.8°C in 2019?