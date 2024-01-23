Sioux Lookout Weather Watch: Bracing for Chilly Flurries

Today’s Weather: Chilly with a Chance of Flurries

In Sioux Lookout, the day starts with mostly cloudy skies and a temperature of -16°C as observed at Sioux Lookout Airport at 6:00 AM CST on January 23, 2024. The weather is expected to turn increasingly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries in the afternoon. The wind chill is significant, dropping to -27°C in the morning and -9°C in the afternoon, making it feel much colder than the actual temperature. The high for the day is forecasted to be -5°C, with winds up to 15 km/h​​.

Tonight: Continued Cold with Flurries

The evening will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The temperature is expected to hold steady near -5°C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -12°C. Light winds of up to 15 km/h will continue through the night​​.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: Cloudy with Flurries

On January 24, the forecast predicts a cloudy day with a 30% chance of flurries and potential freezing drizzle. The day’s high is expected to be -1°C, with a wind chill of -10°C in the morning and -5°C in the afternoon. The night will remain cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of -5°C​​.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Due to the chilly temperatures and possible flurries, it’s recommended to dress in warm layers. A thick coat, gloves, a hat, and a scarf are essential to keep warm. Waterproof boots are also advisable in case of freezing drizzle.

Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout has a history of extreme weather. The lowest recorded temperature was a bone-chilling -43.3°C in 1943, showcasing the harsh winter conditions this region can experience.