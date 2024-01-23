Current Weather Scenario

Today’s Weather: Cold with Snow Showers

As of 3:00 AM EST on Sunday, January 21, 2024, Armstrong experiences mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of -17°C at Armstrong Airport. The pressure stands at 102.5 kPa, humidity at 72%, and a slight south wind of 8 km/h contributing to a wind chill of -23°C. The visibility is at 16 km, indicating relatively clear conditions despite the cold​​.

Tonight’s Forecast: Clear and Extremely Cold

The night will be clear with a low of -24°C. The wind chill is expected to drop to -32°C, posing a significant risk of frostbite. Light winds of up to 15 km/h will continue throughout the evening​​.

Tomorrow’s Outlook: Mix of Sun and Cloud

Monday, January 22, will be cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. The high is forecasted to be -10°C. The night will clear up, with a low of -22°C​​.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the extremely cold temperatures and chance of flurries, dressing in multiple layers of warm clothing is crucial. A heavy insulated coat, thermal undergarments, a hat, scarf, and mittens or gloves are essential. Ensure your face and extremities are well covered to prevent frostbite. Waterproof and insulated boots are also recommended.

Weather Trivia

Armstrong has a history of extreme weather, with the lowest recorded temperature reaching an astounding -44.5°C in 1979. Such extremes emphasize the importance of being well-prepared for winter conditions in this region.