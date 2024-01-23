Today’s Weather Outlook in Sachigo Lake

Frigid Morning with Increasing Clouds

On this chilly morning of January 23, 2024, Sachigo Lake wakes up to a freezing temperature of -27°C at 6:00 AM CST, observed at Big Trout Lake Airport. The sky is cloudy, with a south-southwest wind blowing at 11 km/h. These conditions bring the wind chill down to a bone-chilling -36°C, making it feel significantly colder than the actual temperature. The atmospheric pressure is steady at 103.4 kPa, and visibility extends up to 16 km despite the cloud cover.

Tonight: Snowy and Cold

As the day progresses, residents can expect periods of snow beginning early in the evening. The snowfall amount is estimated to be between 2 to 4 cm. The wind, blowing from the south at 20 km/h and becoming lighter later in the evening, will cause temperatures to rise to -7°C by morning. However, the wind chill will remain a concern, hovering around -20°C in the evening and -13°C overnight.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: Light Snow and Falling Temperatures

January 24th is forecasted to see periods of light snow ending in the late afternoon, then turning cloudy. The temperatures will gradually fall to -9°C in the afternoon. With winds up to 15 km/h, the wind chill is expected to be -10°C in the morning and -16°C in the afternoon. The night will remain cloudy with a low of -16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

In light of the frigid temperatures and expected snowfall, residents are advised to wear insulated winter coats, thermal layers, gloves, hats, and scarves. It’s crucial to cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite. Waterproof and insulated boots are recommended to navigate the snowy conditions comfortably.

Weather Trivia

Sachigo Lake, known for its harsh winters, recorded its lowest temperature of -46.1°C on January 27, 2019, emphasizing the extreme cold conditions that can occur in this region.