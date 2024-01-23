Chilly Temperatures and Cloudy Skies in Kenora

Today’s Weather: A Glimpse of Winter Flurries

Battling the Cold

In Kenora, the day started with cloudy skies and a temperature of -12°C, with a wind chill factor making it feel like -18°C. The atmospheric pressure was recorded at 102.9 kPa and showed a falling tendency. Winds were blowing from the southeast at 11 km/h.

Forecast for Today and Tonight

Kenora is expected to remain mainly cloudy today with a 30% chance of afternoon flurries. The wind is expected to blow up to 15 km/h, and the high is forecasted at -4°C. However, the wind chill will make it feel like -24°C in the morning and -8°C in the afternoon.

Tonight, Kenora will see cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind will become south at 20 km/h later in the evening. The temperature is expected to be steady near -4°C with a wind chill near -10°C.

Tomorrow’s Outlook (Wednesday, 24 January)

The forecast for tomorrow is cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind will be south at 30 km/h but will become light in the morning. The high is anticipated to be -1°C with a wind chill of -12°C in the morning and -3°C in the afternoon. The night will remain cloudy with a low of -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the cold and potentially slippery conditions, residents should wear insulated, waterproof boots, a warm coat, and accessories like gloves and a hat.

Weather Trivia

Kenora has seen its share of extreme weather. Did you know that the lowest recorded temperature here was a bone-chilling -40.6°C in 1950?