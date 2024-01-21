Toronto Braces for a Chilly and Cloudy Weekend

Today’s Weather in Toronto

Toronto is currently feeling the winter chill at -11°C with winds coming from the NNE at 10 km/h, creating a wind chill of -16°C. Residents should dress warmly in layers, hats, and gloves to combat the cold.

Tonight’s Forecast

Expect a few flurries ending near midnight, then mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of more flurries. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, will become lighter in the evening. The low will be around -14°C with a wind chill near -20°C.

Tomorrow’s Outlook

Monday will bring a mix of sun and cloud, turning cloudy in the morning. The wind will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h around noon. The high is expected to be -2°C, with a morning wind chill of -16°C, easing to -8°C in the afternoon. The UV index will be low at 1.

Monday Night

A few clouds are expected with continued southwest winds at 20 km/h. The low will be -8°C, with wind chill values of -9°C in the evening, dropping to -15°C overnight.

Looking Ahead to Monday January 22nd will be cloudy with a 70 percent chance of flurries and a high of -1°C. The night will remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a low of -4°C.