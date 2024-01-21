Winnipeg’s Weather Today

Winnipeg – Weather – On this chilly Sunday, January 21st, Winnipeg is experiencing frigid conditions with a temperature of -14°C and blowing snow. The south winds are particularly strong, reaching speeds of 35 km/h and gusting up to 48 km/h, which brings the wind chill down to a biting -26°C. Residents should dress warmly, with layers that shield against the wind and cold.

Tomorrow’s Weather Outlook Monday, January 22nd, looks equally cold with periods of snow. The high is expected to reach -12°C. By night, the skies remain cloudy, and the temperature dips to a low of -13°C.

Tuesday’s Forecast The chilly weather persists into Tuesday, January 23rd, with cloudy skies and a high of -6°C, maintaining the same temperature through the night.

Wardrobe Recommendations In these freezing conditions, Winnipeggers should opt for insulated coats, thermal clothing, and accessories like hats and gloves. Footwear should be sturdy and suitable for snow.