January 21, 2024 – Armstrong and Whitesand, Ontario

Current Early Morning Conditions

As of 3:30 AM on January 21, 2024, residents of Armstrong and Whitesand are experiencing a chilly -17°C. The winds, blowing from the south at 8 km/h, are adding a biting edge to the cold, bringing the wind chill down to -23°C. Such conditions call for extra layers and protective winter clothing to combat the frosty morning.

Forecast for Sunday, January 21, 2024

Daytime: The day will see a shift in weather, with skies becoming cloudy in the morning followed by periods of snowfall. Accumulations are expected to be in the range of 2 to 4 cm. Winds from the south at 20 km/h will persist, leading to a high of -11°C. The wind chill factor will make it feel as cold as -25°C in the morning, improving slightly to -16°C in the afternoon. Residents should prepare for a snowy day and dress accordingly.

Night: The night will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be relatively mild, up to 15 km/h, with a low temperature of around -15°C. The wind chill is expected to be near -21°C, so staying warm will be crucial for any evening activities.

Looking Ahead: January 22 and 23, 2024

Monday, January 22: The start of the week will bring cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of flurries and a high of -10°C. At night, the skies will clear, but temperatures will drop to a low of -22°C.

Tuesday, January 23: Tuesday will offer a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -11°C. However, the night will turn cloudy again, with temperatures dropping to a low of -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the fluctuating temperatures and snowfall, it’s recommended to dress in warm, layered clothing. A waterproof and insulated winter coat, thermal wear, gloves, a hat, and insulated boots are essential to stay warm and dry.

Weather Trivia: Armstrong and Whitesand

Armstrong and Whitesand, known for their harsh winters, once recorded a significant snowfall of 37.6 cm on January 23, 1969. Such historical events highlight the region’s capacity for extreme winter weather.