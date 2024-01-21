January 21, 2024 – Sioux Lookout, Ontario

Early Morning Outlook

As Sioux Lookout heads into the early morning hours of the 21st, residents should prepare for increasing cloudiness, leading to periods of snow this morning. The wind is expected to pick up, coming from the south at 20 km/h with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h. The temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of -22°C, but with the wind chill, it will feel like -32°C this evening and -26°C overnight. The risk of frostbite is significant, so appropriate precautions should be taken.

Sunday Forecast

Daytime: Sioux Lookout will experience periods of snow throughout the day, with accumulations ranging from 2 to 4 cm. The wind will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, but will become lighter by late afternoon. The highest temperature will be around -12°C. However, the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -27°C in the morning and -18°C in the afternoon.

Night: Snowfall is expected to end late in the evening, followed by a cloudy sky with a 30 percent chance of flurries. An additional snow accumulation of around 2 cm is anticipated. Winds will be milder, up to 15 km/h, with a low of -14°C and a wind chill near -20°C.

Monday, January 22, 2024

Daytime: A mix of sun and cloud is forecasted with a high of -10°C.

Night: Expect cloudy periods with a low temperature of -16°C.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Daytime: The day will be cloudy with a high of -6°C.

Night: Cloudy conditions continue, accompanied by a 40 percent chance of flurries. The low is expected to be around -7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Due to the cold temperatures and wind chill, residents should dress warmly in layers, including thermal undergarments, a heavy coat, gloves, a hat, and insulated boots. The risk of frostbite is notable, so covering exposed skin is crucial.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout

Sioux Lookout, known for its cold winters, once faced an intense cold snap where temperatures plummeted, highlighting the region’s susceptibility to extreme winter conditions.