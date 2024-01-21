January 21, 2024 – Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, Ontario

Current Early Morning Conditions

At 2:45 AM on January 21, residents of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug are facing a cold -17°C, with the wind chill bringing the temperature down to a more biting -27°C. The winds are blowing from the south-southwest at 18 km/h. Such frigid conditions present a risk of frostbite, especially to exposed skin.

Forecast for Sunday, January 21, 2024

Daytime: The day will start with periods of light snow, which are expected to end in the afternoon, followed by a cloudy sky with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds from the southwest at 20 km/h will become lighter by late afternoon. The daytime high is forecasted to be -12°C, but the wind chill factor will make it feel as cold as -30°C in the morning and -19°C in the afternoon. Residents should take precautions against frostbite.

Night: The evening will remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h overnight. Temperatures will drop to a low of -22°C, with the wind chill reaching -20°C in the evening and dropping further to -33°C overnight. The risk of frostbite continues, so proper winter attire is essential.

Monday, January 22, 2024

Daytime: A sunny day with a high of -24°C.

Night: The sky will be clear with a low of -30°C.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Daytime: Cloudy conditions with a high of -12°C.

Night: Continued cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a low of -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the extreme cold and wind chill, residents should dress in multiple layers, including thermal underwear, a heavy coat, insulated gloves, a hat, and boots. Covering all exposed skin is vital to prevent frostbite in these harsh conditions.

Weather Trivia: Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, known for its challenging winter conditions, often experiences significant temperature fluctuations, underscoring the community’s resilience and adaptation to the northern climate.