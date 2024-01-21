January 21, 2024 – Kenora and Lake of the Woods, Ontario

Current Early Morning Weather

At 2:50 AM CST on January 21, Kenora and the Lake of the Woods area are experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of -13°C. The south winds are gusting from 30 to 40 km/h, leading to a wind chill of -24°C. The barometric pressure is currently at 101.8 kPa and falling, indicating changing weather conditions.

Forecast for Sunday, January 21, 2024

Daytime: The day will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries. Winds from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will become lighter by late afternoon. The high for the day is expected to be -11°C, with a wind chill of -25°C in the morning and -15°C in the afternoon.

Night: The evening will continue to be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The nighttime low is forecasted to be -14°C, with a wind chill near -17°C.

Monday, January 22, 2024

Daytime: The region can expect cloudy skies with a high of -8°C.

Night: The cloudiness will persist into the night, with a low of -13°C.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Daytime: Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high of -6°C.

Night: Cloudy conditions will continue, along with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The low for the night is anticipated to be -7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should dress in warm layers to combat the chilly temperatures and wind chill. A heavy coat, gloves, a hat, and warm boots are advisable. Scarves or face coverings are also recommended to protect against the wind chill, especially in the early morning and late evening.

Weather Trivia: Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are known for their stunning natural beauty and variable weather patterns, often experiencing significant shifts in weather conditions due to their unique geographical location.