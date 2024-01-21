January 21, 2024 – Vermilion Bay and Dryden, Ontario

Current Weather at Dryden Airport

As of 3:00 AM CST on January 21, at Dryden Airport, the temperature is -14°C. The wind is coming from the south at a speed of 28 km/h, creating a wind chill of -24°C. The barometric pressure stands steady at 102.0 kPa, indicating stable current weather conditions. However, it’s a cloudy night with a 70 percent chance of flurries, emphasizing the need for residents to dress warmly to avoid frostbite.

Forecast for Sunday, January 21, 2024

Daytime: Vermilion Bay and Dryden are expecting a cloudy day with a 70 percent chance of flurries. The wind will be blowing from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, but it is expected to become lighter by late afternoon. The high for the day is predicted to be -12°C. The wind chill factor will make it feel like -28°C in the morning and -18°C in the afternoon, presenting a risk of frostbite.

Night: The evening will remain cloudy with a continued 70 percent chance of flurries. Winds will slow to up to 15 km/h, and temperatures will drop to a low of -14°C. The wind chill is expected to be near -19°C.

Monday, January 22, 2024

Daytime: The region can expect periods of snow with a high of -7°C.

Night: The night will be cloudy with a low of -16°C.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Daytime: Cloudy conditions will continue, with a high of -5°C.

Night: The cloudy weather persists into the night, with a low of -7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the cold temperatures and wind chill, it’s advisable for residents to dress in multiple layers, including a wind-resistant outer layer, thermal clothing, a heavy coat, gloves, a hat, and insulated boots. Covering exposed skin is crucial to prevent frostbite.

Weather Trivia: Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Vermilion Bay and Dryden are known for their picturesque landscapes and often brisk winter weather, making them popular destinations for winter sports enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.