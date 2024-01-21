January 21, 2024 – Fort Frances, Ontario

Current Weather at 3:00 AM

Fort Frances is currently experiencing a cold -13°C at 3:00 AM. The winds are blowing from the south at 23 km/h, creating a wind chill that feels like -22°C. The barometric pressure is measured at 102.1 kPa and is on a downward trend, suggesting changing atmospheric conditions.

Forecast for Sunday, January 21, 2024

Daytime: The day in Fort Frances will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, but will become lighter towards late afternoon. The high is expected to be -10°C. The wind chill factor in the morning will be -26°C, improving slightly to -15°C in the afternoon. The UV index is predicted to be 1 or low.

Night: The evening is forecasted to remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries early on. Periods of snow are expected to begin late in the evening, with an accumulation of about 2 cm. Winds will be up to 15 km/h, and the low temperature will be around -13°C, with a wind chill near -19°C.

Monday, January 22, 2024

Daytime: Periods of snow are expected with a high of -7°C.

Night: Cloudy conditions will continue, with a low temperature of -16°C.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Daytime: The day will be cloudy with a high of -5°C.

Night: Cloudy conditions persist, with a low of -7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should dress warmly in layers to combat the cold temperatures and wind chill. Essential winter attire includes a heavy coat, thermal clothing, gloves, a hat, and insulated boots. Protecting against the low UV index is less critical but still advisable on sunny days.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances

Fort Frances, situated near the Canada-US border, experiences diverse weather patterns, often characterized by cold, snowy winters and moderately warm summers, making it a unique microclimate in the region.