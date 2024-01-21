Thunder Bay Weather a Frosty Forecast Bracing for Snow

January 21, 2024 – Thunder Bay, Ontario

Early Morning Weather at 4:00 AM

Thunder Bay is currently experiencing a frigid -19°C at 4:00 AM. The wind, coming from the west at 6 km/h, is intensifying the cold, bringing the wind chill down to -24°C. The barometric pressure is 102.7 kPa and showing a downward trend, indicating possible changes in the weather.

Forecast for Sunday, January 21, 2024

Daytime: The day will be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. Winds are expected to become southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning, then decreasing in intensity late in the afternoon. The high is forecasted to be -7°C. The wind chill factor will make it feel like -19°C in the morning and -12°C in the afternoon. The UV index will be 1, considered low.

Night: Periods of snow are expected, with an accumulation of about 2 cm. Winds will be mild, up to 15 km/h. The low temperature will be around -10°C, with a wind chill near -15°C.

Monday, January 22, 2024

Daytime: The city will see periods of snow with a high of -6°C.

Night: The night will have cloudy periods with a low of -15°C.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Daytime: Cloudy conditions are expected with a high of -4°C.

Night: The cloudiness will continue, with a low temperature of -9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should dress warmly in layers to combat the cold and wind chill. It’s advisable to wear a wind-resistant outer layer, thermal clothing, a heavy coat, gloves, a hat, and insulated boots. Protecting against the low UV index is less critical but still recommended on brighter days.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay, situated on the shores of Lake Superior, experiences a significant lake-effect, which influences its weather patterns, often resulting in sudden snowfall and temperature changes.

