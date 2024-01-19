THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service Traffic Unit, following a thorough investigation, has formally charged a male school bus driver in connection with the fatal collision that occurred at Clarkson Avenue and Red River Road on May 23, 2023.

The driver, whose identity remains confidential, faced charges of Careless Driving Causing Death under section 130(3) of the Highway Traffic Act. His initial court appearance took place in October 2023, and the case is currently being deliberated in the Provincial Offences Court.

The release of this information was carefully timed, considering the sensitive nature of the incident and after consultations with the bereaved family. This tragic event not only affected the lives of those directly involved but also left an indelible mark on the Thunder Bay community.

Out of respect for the privacy of all parties, no further details or names will be disclosed in this ongoing legal matter.