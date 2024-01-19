RICHMOND BC – POLITICS – NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, alongside Yuk-Sem Won, the party’s candidate for Thunder Bay-Rainy River, has vowed unwavering support for the 400 workers facing unemployment over the idling of the AV Terrace Bay Paper Mill. During a recent meeting with the United Steelworkers Local 665, Singh highlighted the profound impact this closure has on the workers, their families, and the local economy of Terrace Bay and its surrounding areas.

Singh criticized the absence of local Liberal MP support, stressing that the Trudeau government bears a responsibility to collaborate with provincial and municipal authorities. He emphasized the need for immediate action to reconvene discussions with the mill’s management and explore avenues for its reopening, prioritizing the welfare of the affected workers.

Amidst growing anxiety among the mill’s workforce and their families, the NDP is pushing for federal intervention to resolve the mill’s uncertain future and foster job creation in the region. Singh’s plan includes advocating for comprehensive employment insurance coverage for the impacted workers, leveraging special provisions if necessary, and pursuing reforms in the employment insurance system to bolster worker support during crises.

Yuk-Sem Won echoed Singh’s sentiments, emphasizing the NDP’s dedication to representing workers’ interests against corporate favoritism. Won reassured Local 665 members and regional workers of the NDP’s steadfast commitment to their cause during these challenging times.