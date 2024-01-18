Vermilion Bay and Dryden Weather Update: Battling Severe Cold

Current Weather Conditions

DRYDEN – WEATHER – At 5:00 AM CST, Vermilion Bay and Dryden are experiencing extreme cold, with temperatures at -27°C and a wind chill of -37°C.

The day will see a mix of sun and cloud, with wind speeds up to 15 km/h and a high of -20°C. However, the wind chill will make it feel like -36 this morning and -24 in the afternoon, posing a significant risk of frostbite.

The UV index is low.

Tonight’s Forecast

Expect partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds will continue at up to 15 km/h, with a low of -29°C. The wind chill will be -27 this evening, dropping to -33 overnight, maintaining the risk of frostbite. #bundleup! to keep your fingers, toes, ears and nose from freezing.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should wear multiple layers of clothing, including a thermal base layer, an insulating middle layer, and a windproof outer layer. Accessories like a hat, scarf, insulated gloves, and warm boots are crucial to protect against the cold.

Weather Trivia

Vermilion Bay and Dryden, nestled in Northwestern Ontario, are known for their long, harsh winters. The region’s climate is characterized by prolonged cold spells and significant snowfall, shaping the resilient lifestyle of its inhabitants.