Current Weather in Kenora

Kenora is currently experiencing a chilly day with a mix of sun and cloud. The wind is relatively light at up to 15 km/h, but don’t be misled by the tranquil conditions. The high for the day is expected to be a mere -21°C, with the wind chill making it feel like a biting -36 this morning and -28 in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite is significant under these conditions. The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight’s Forecast

The evening in Kenora will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The wind will continue at up to 15 km/h, with temperatures expected to plummet to -27°C. The wind chill will feel like -27 this evening and drop to -32 overnight, maintaining the risk of frostbite.

Forecast for Friday, 19th January

Friday promises a mainly sunny day, with winds continuing at a gentle pace. Despite a high of -19°C, the wind chill will be harsh, at -32 in the morning and -23 in the afternoon. The UV index will be low, but residents should remain vigilant about the risk of frostbite.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the cold conditions, dressing in layers is key. Start with a thermal base layer, add an insulating middle layer, and top it off with a windproof outer layer. Don’t forget a hat, scarf, insulated gloves, and warm boots to protect against frostbite.

Weather Trivia

Kenora, known for its beautiful Lake of the Woods, experiences distinctive winter weather influenced by its proximity to the lake. This geographical feature can amplify the cold, making Kenora a unique example of Canadian cities that face intense winter conditions.