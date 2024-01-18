In Wasaho Cree Nation, residents are enduring extremely cold weather. At 5:00 am, the temperature is -30°C, with a wind chill of -35. Light winds from the southwest at 5 km/h are doing little to alleviate the cold. The day will be partly cloudy, becoming sunny in the morning. Despite winds increasing to 15 km/h, the high will only reach -26°C. The wind chill will be a biting -45 in the morning and -34 in the afternoon, with frostbite possible within minutes.

Tonight, the skies will be clear, turning partly cloudy after midnight. Winds will continue at up to 15 km/h. The low is expected to be -31°C, with a wind chill near -40, continuing the risk of frostbite.

Friday, January 19, will see a mix of sun and cloud, with wind speeds up to 15 km/h. The high is expected to be -19°C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -39 in the morning and -30 in the afternoon, maintaining the risk of frostbite. The UV index will be low at 1.